SC gives nod to Centre to withdraw forces from Darjeeling

PTI
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 1:31 pm IST

The forces currently deployed in the strife-torn parts of West Bengal are to be shifted to poll-bound Gujarat.

The Calcutta HC had earlier stayed the withdrawal of CAPF from Darjeeling hills, a scene of unrest over statehood demand. (Photo: File/AP)
 The Calcutta HC had earlier stayed the withdrawal of CAPF from Darjeeling hills, a scene of unrest over statehood demand. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Centre to withdraw four of the eight companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) from strife-torn Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal for deployment in poll-bound Gujarat.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to the Centre's plea to relocate half of the remaining paramilitary forces from the state's strife-torn districts to the poll-bound state.

The apex court had earlier on October 27 permitted the Centre to withdraw seven of the 15 companies of CAPF from Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts for deployment along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir and in the north-eastern states and to the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier stayed the withdrawal of CAPF from Darjeeling hills, the scene of unrest over the statehood demand, till October 27 after the state government approached it opposing the Centre's decision.

