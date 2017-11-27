The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

India, All India

Pradyuman's family challenges HC bail granted to Pintos

ANI
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 1:56 pm IST

The Pintos, Ryan Group founders, have been categorized by the CBI as possible participants to the murder and destruction of evidence.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school, sparking a public outcry earlier this year. (Photo: File)
 Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school, sparking a public outcry earlier this year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The family of seven-year-old Pradyuman, who was killed on September 8 inside the Ryan International School in Gurugram, on Monday filed a petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the Pintos, founders of the Ryan Group of Institutions, by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"We are filing a petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the Pintos by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. We are challenging the manner the anticipatory bail is granted to them," Sushil Tekriwal, Pradyuman's father Varun Thakur's lawyer in the case said.

He added, "The CBI has categorically said in the reply that they were a part of or they could be a part of the larger conspiracy, and possible destruction of evidence. They are also opposing the bail granted to the family."

The High Court had, on November 21, granted an anticipatory bail to the Pinto family, in connection with the case.

The court bench of Justice Surender Gupta also barred them from leaving the country without permission and directed the family to extend their help in the investigation.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school, sparking a public outcry following which the Gurugram Police arrested bus conductor Ashok, accusing him of killing the seven-year-old student.

But the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder. 

Tags: pradyuman murder case, ryan group, gurgaon boy murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

2

Egypt jails 14 soon after draft bill criminalizing homosexuality

3

Sexual allegations no bar: Trump again supports accused Senate candidate Moore

4

Want to get rid of your ‘scrolling’ habits? Take the Substitute Phone

5

Lucknow votes to elect first woman mayor in 100 years

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham