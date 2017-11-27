Pradyuman's family challenges HC bail granted to Pintos

The Pintos, Ryan Group founders, have been categorized by the CBI as possible participants to the murder and destruction of evidence.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school, sparking a public outcry earlier this year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The family of seven-year-old Pradyuman, who was killed on September 8 inside the Ryan International School in Gurugram, on Monday filed a petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the Pintos, founders of the Ryan Group of Institutions, by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"We are filing a petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the Pintos by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. We are challenging the manner the anticipatory bail is granted to them," Sushil Tekriwal, Pradyuman's father Varun Thakur's lawyer in the case said.

He added, "The CBI has categorically said in the reply that they were a part of or they could be a part of the larger conspiracy, and possible destruction of evidence. They are also opposing the bail granted to the family."

The High Court had, on November 21, granted an anticipatory bail to the Pinto family, in connection with the case.

The court bench of Justice Surender Gupta also barred them from leaving the country without permission and directed the family to extend their help in the investigation.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school, sparking a public outcry following which the Gurugram Police arrested bus conductor Ashok, accusing him of killing the seven-year-old student.

But the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder.