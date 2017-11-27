‘Make in India’ just died, tweets Rahul Gandhi

The state goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14.

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi once again took to Twitter to hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s project ‘Make In India’.

Citing a media report on a drop in the production of ‘Nano’ cars at a Gujarat plant Mr Gandhi said Mr Modi’s pet ‘Make in India’ project “just died” turning Gujarati tax payers’ Rs 33,000 crore into “ash”.

He tweeted: “PM’s pet ‘Make in India’ project just died. (Rs) 33,000 crores of Gujarati taxpayer money turned to ash. Who is accountable?” Along with it, he tagged a report about the failure of the cars in the market.

During his campaign in the state, Mr Gandhi has been targeting the BJP for favoring a few industrial houses rather than concentrating on farmers, laborers and fishermen. He also lashed out at the government for introducing a hasty GST and demonetisation.

In his Navsarjan Yatra near the car factory in Gujarat, Mr Gandhi said, “UPA spent Rs 33,000 crore on MGNREGA. Modiji gave that much money to one car company in this state, But did you get any benefit from the factory? Do you drive the car? Do you have the car at home? Did your children get employment in the factory?” Last three months have seen a buoyant Mr Gandhi take on the government and Mr Modi on Twitter. The state goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14.