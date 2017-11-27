Kerala 'Love jihad' case: 'I want my freedom,' Hadiya tells SC

Hadiya told the apex court that her husband is capable of taking care of her and she does not want to study on state expense.

The Supreme Court has directed that Hadiya be taken to college for her studies and that college should allow facility of hostel to her. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hadiya will no longer have to stay behind the closed doors of her parent’s house as the Supreme Court on Monday directed that she be sent back to the medical college in Salem, Tamil Nadu, to continue her studies.

Hadiya had joined Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical College in Salem, but could not complete her studies as she was put under house arrest in May.

Hadiya will, however, not enjoy the complete freedom, which she sought at the apex court on Monday, as the dean of the college has been appointed as her local guardian. The apex court has granted the dean liberty to approach it in case of any problem.

"I want my freedom," Hadiya, who was forcibly confined to her parents' house in Kerala after she converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, told the Supreme Court on Monday. She also told the court that she wanted to live with her husband.

Hadiya expressed her willingness to pursue homoeopathic course, but said she does not want to study on the expense of the state.

“I want to but not on state's expense when my husband can take care of me,” she said when Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked her if she wants to continue her studies on state’s expenses.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the Kerala police to provide Hadiya with security and ensure that she travelled to Salem at the earliest.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, directed the college and the university to re-admit Hadiya and grant her hostel facilities.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Hadiya's husband Shafi Jahan, has told the court that she is entitled to make decisions of her life.

The apex court will again hear the case again in the third week of January.

Jahan had on September 20 approached the apex court seeking recall of its order directing the NIA to investigate the controversial case of conversion and marriage of a Hindu woman with him.

At the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had asked Hadiya's father to bring her to the court on Monday. The 25-year-old flew to New Delhi from Kochi under tight security for the hearing.

Hadiya, who was born to a Hindu couple in Kerala, converted to Islam and married Jahan but her marriage was annulled by Kerala High Court in May.

It was alleged that the woman was recruited by Islamic State group's mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge. Ashokan K M, the father of the woman, had alleged that there was a "well-oiled systematic mechanism" for conversion and Islamic radicalisation.

The high court, while declaring the marriage as "null and void", had described the case as an instance of 'love jihad' and ordered the state police to conduct probe into such cases.

Ever since the Kerala High Court annulled Hadiya's marriage in May, she has been under virtual house arrest at home in TV Puram, Kottayam.

(With inputs from PTI)