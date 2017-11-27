The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

India, All India

I-T dept slaps AAP with Rs 30 cr tax notice over undisclosed funds

ANI
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 4:38 pm IST

Step taken out of vendetta, we have full confidence the charge will die in court, says AAP.

As per the reports, the I-T department has alleged that the AAP has not disclosed donations worth Rs 13 crore received during 2014-15 and revealed details of 461 donors to the Election Commission. (Photo: PTI)
 As per the reports, the I-T department has alleged that the AAP has not disclosed donations worth Rs 13 crore received during 2014-15 and revealed details of 461 donors to the Election Commission. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Income Tax (I-T) department on Monday sent Rs 30.67 crore tax notice to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As per the reports, the I-T department has alleged that the AAP has not disclosed donations worth Rs 13 crore received during 2014-15 and revealed details of 461 donors to the Election Commission.

The party has been asked to pay the penalty by December 07.

The AAP, however, termed the I-T department's assessment as bogus and mala fide adding that they have full confidence in law and order.

"Every single donation has been deemed as illegal and cited as taxable income. And thus an attempt has been made to fix a tax liability. AAP has always ensured and shown commitment towards maintaining a transparent donation list which is hailed across the world," AAP leader Deepak Bajpai said.

"Despite this, targeting our party shows that this step has been taken out of vendetta. We have full confidence in law and order and judicial bodies. It is a mala fide move and will be quashed in the court," he added.

Tags: aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, election commission (ec), i-t department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

When James Cameron nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein at 1998 Oscars

2

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

3

Egypt jails 14 soon after draft bill criminalizing homosexuality

4

Sexual allegations no bar: Trump again supports accused Senate candidate Moore

5

Want to get rid of your ‘scrolling’ habits? Take the Substitute Phone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham