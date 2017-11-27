I did sell tea but not the nation: Modi tears into Congress in Gujarat

The Prime Minister 'requested' the grand old party to 'not mock the poor and my poor origins'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Jasdan to not let the Congress destroy the composite culture of Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Rajkot: “Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he took a swipe at the Congress party during a campaign rally in election-bound Gujarat on Monday.

Modi, who is leading the BJP's campaign in his home state that is going to polls on December 9, was addressing the rally in Jasdan, Rajkot, when he accused the Congress of defaming “Gujarat”.

Modi also said that the Congress dislikes him because of his poor origins. “Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister “requested” the grand old party to “not mock the poor and my poor origins”.

Further attacking the Congress, Modi said the party has the tendency of “pitting one caste against the other”. He asked the people of Jasdan to not let the Congress destroy the composite culture of Gujarat.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had alluded to allegations that the Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, made against him during poll campaigns.

"This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," Modi had said.

During his campaign in the state in the last few days, Rahul had trained his guns at the Modi-led government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

Modi will address between 32 and 35 rallies in his home state, Gujarat, in the coming fortnight, where Assembly elections for a total of 182 seats will be held in two phase – December 9 and 14.

Later on Monday, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district. Amreli is dominated by the powerful Patel community.