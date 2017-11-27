The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

India, All India

I did sell tea but not the nation: Modi tears into Congress in Gujarat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 4:02 pm IST

The Prime Minister 'requested' the grand old party to 'not mock the poor and my poor origins'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Jasdan to not let the Congress destroy the composite culture of Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Jasdan to not let the Congress destroy the composite culture of Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Rajkot: “Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he took a swipe at the Congress party during a campaign rally in election-bound Gujarat on Monday.

Modi, who is leading the BJP's campaign in his home state that is going to polls on December 9, was addressing the rally in Jasdan, Rajkot, when he accused the Congress of defaming “Gujarat”.

Modi also said that the Congress dislikes him because of his poor origins. “Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister “requested” the grand old party to “not mock the poor and my poor origins”.

Further attacking the Congress, Modi said the party has the tendency of “pitting one caste against the other”. He asked the people of Jasdan to not let the Congress destroy the composite culture of Gujarat.

Read: Difference in response to Uri, 26/11 terror attacks tells about Cong: Modi bats for BJP

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had alluded to allegations that the Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, made against him during poll campaigns.

"This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you," Modi had said.

During his campaign in the state in the last few days, Rahul had trained his guns at the Modi-led government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

Modi will address between 32 and 35 rallies in his home state, Gujarat, in the coming fortnight, where Assembly elections for a total of 182 seats will be held in two phase – December 9 and 14.

Later on Monday, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district. Amreli is dominated by the powerful Patel community.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat assembly elections, congress, bjp gujarat poll campaign, poll campaign, campaign rallies, modi campaign rally
Location: India, Gujarat, Rajkot

MOST POPULAR

1

When James Cameron nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein at 1998 Oscars

2

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

3

Egypt jails 14 soon after draft bill criminalizing homosexuality

4

Sexual allegations no bar: Trump again supports accused Senate candidate Moore

5

Want to get rid of your ‘scrolling’ habits? Take the Substitute Phone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham