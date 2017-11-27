The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:55 AM IST

India, All India

Courts can’t decide Ram Mandir issue, says Sadhvi Ritambara

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 1:49 am IST

The Sadhvi, who was in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, was speaking to reporters.

Sadhvi Ritambara
 Sadhvi Ritambara

Bhopal: Hindutva firebrand Sadhvi Ritambara on Sunday said hopes of Hindus to realise their long cherished dream of seeing Ram temple in Ayodhya have soared with BJP coming to power in Uttar Pradesh as well as at the Centre.

“Court has even termed the Ram Janmabhoomi issue a matter of faith. Hindus have waited for generations to see the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Their expectations have soared after Yogi Adityanath became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Narendra Modi led the NDA government at the Centre.

Even, majority of Muslims are in favour of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya site. Hence, it is the most appropriate time to build the temple.

In this backdrop, if the temple cannot be built now, then when?” she asked.

“Ram Janmabhoomi issue is a matter of faith and hence cannot be decided by a court. Still then, Hindus have waited for years for the court to resolve the issue reposing their faith in country’s legal system,” she said.

She, however, refused to comment on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks that only Ram temple could be built in Ayodhya site”.

She slammed also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati saying that “Entertainment world must not be allowed to distort history.”

Tags: ram temple, yogi adityanath, sadhvi ritambara
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

