Courts can’t decide Ram Mandir issue, says Sadhvi Ritambara

Bhopal: Hindutva firebrand Sadhvi Ritambara on Sunday said hopes of Hindus to realise their long cherished dream of seeing Ram temple in Ayodhya have soared with BJP coming to power in Uttar Pradesh as well as at the Centre.

“Court has even termed the Ram Janmabhoomi issue a matter of faith. Hindus have waited for generations to see the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Their expectations have soared after Yogi Adityanath became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Narendra Modi led the NDA government at the Centre.

Even, majority of Muslims are in favour of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya site. Hence, it is the most appropriate time to build the temple.

In this backdrop, if the temple cannot be built now, then when?” she asked.

The Sadhvi, who was in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, was speaking to reporters.

“Ram Janmabhoomi issue is a matter of faith and hence cannot be decided by a court. Still then, Hindus have waited for years for the court to resolve the issue reposing their faith in country’s legal system,” she said.

She, however, refused to comment on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks that only Ram temple could be built in Ayodhya site”.

She slammed also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati saying that “Entertainment world must not be allowed to distort history.”