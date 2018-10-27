'Wrongly judged' ex-PM: Anupam Kher wraps 'The Accidental Prime Minister' shoot

Actor Anupam Kher’s striking resemblance with former PM Manmohan Singh has already brought him much appreciation.

Mumbai: In what can satiate the appetite for those wondering what ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ film, a political drama on former PM Manmohan Singh, be like, the protagonist Anupam Kher shared a behind the scenes video from the sets.

In the video, Anupam Kher is dressed as the Manmohan Singh and German-born actor Suzanne Bernert ,who plays the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, are in a conversation.

On the last day shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister someone shoots a off camera moment between @suzannebernert playing #MrsSoniaGandhi & I having tea & biscuits. Shares it on social media. It is already on tv now. Best option is to share it myself. So here it is. Enjoy.

‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is a political drama based on the book of the same name, written by Sanjay Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008.

Few hours later from posting the first video, Anupam Kher posted another video and informed his fans and followers about the wrap of the film.

Anupam Kher, in his post, mentioned how his perception about the former PM changed after living the role for a year.

He wrote, “One thing is sure ‘History will not Misjudge you’”.

It is a WRAP for one of my most cherished films #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Thank you d cast and d crew for the most enriching times. Thank you #DrManmohanSinghJi for your journey. It has been a great learning experience. One thing is sure "History will not Misjudge you."

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna who essays the role of Sanjay Baru. The role of Priyanka Gandhi is played by Aahana Kumra.

