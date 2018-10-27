The Asian Age | News

Supreme Court Collegium recommends new judges for 4 high courts

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
The top court collegium also recommended names of seven additional judges to be appointed as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

The recommendations, made on October 24 by the collegium comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, have been posted on the official website of the top court. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday made public the names of six judicial officers and two advocates it has recommended as the judges of three high courts.

The top court collegium also recommended names of seven additional judges to be appointed as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

Besides the Gauhati High Court, the recommendations have also been made for the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Calcutta High Court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The recommendations, made on October 24 by the collegium comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, have been posted on the official website of the top court.

The Collegium recommend that additional judges -- Justices Lanusungkum Jamir, Manash Ranjan Pathak, Achintya Malla Bujor Barua, Kalyan Rai Surana, Prasanta Kumar Deka, Nelson Sailo and Ajit Borthakur -- be appointed as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court.

It recommended names of three judicial officers -- Vishnu Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava and Shailendra Shukla -- to be appointed as judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

For the Calcutta High Court, the Collegium recommended the names of two advocates -- Saugata Bhattacharyya and Aniruddha Roy -- and one judicial officer -- Suvra Ghosh -- to be appointed as judges.

The Collegium further recommended the names of two judicial officers -- Lalit Batra, and Arun Kumar Tyagi --  for appointment as judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

However, the Collegium has remitted the names of four advocates and a judicial officer to the Chief Justice of Patna High Court and names of five lawyers the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. 

