The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Sharad Pawar 'long-time' aide Tariq Anwar joins Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2018, 11:58 am IST

Anwar along with his supporters met Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane residence and was welcomed into the party fold, PTI reported.

On September 28, Anwar resigned from the Lok Sabha and his party, citing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s stand on the Rafale deal with France. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 On September 28, Anwar resigned from the Lok Sabha and his party, citing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s stand on the Rafale deal with France. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Nearly a month after quitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tariq Anwar joined the Congress on Saturday after a meeting with party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Anwar along with his supporters met Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane residence and was welcomed into the party fold, PTI reported.

According to sources, the former MP from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency would make a formal announcement of his joining the Congress party later in the day.

On September 28, Anwar resigned from the Lok Sabha and his party, citing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s stand on the Rafale deal with France.

Anwar who was the NCP’s only Lok Sabha member in Bihar said that he was upset with Pawar’s statement on the deal when the entire opposition had united to demand a probe into the deal.

A former president of Congress’ Bihar unit, Anwar formed the NCP in 1990s along with Pawar and late PA Sangma.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags: sharad pawar, tariq anwar, rahul gandhi, tariq anwar joins congress, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

2

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

3

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

4

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

5

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham