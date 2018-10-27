The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul marches to CBI HQ, detained; hits out at Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2018, 3:01 am IST

Every institution in India is being ruined by the Prime Minister, says Rahul.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders stage a protest outside the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Friday demanding the reinstatement of agency director Alok Verma . (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders stage a protest outside the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Friday demanding the reinstatement of agency director Alok Verma . (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday courted arrest after staging a protest outside the CBI headquarters in the national capital against the government’s move to divest CBI director Alok Verma of his powers and send him on leave. Other Opposition parties, including the TMC and the CPI, also joined the march in a show of solidarity.

The Congress president and senior leaders of his party spent around 30 minutes with the cops as hundreds of party workers demonstrated outside Lodhi Colony police station.

“Every institution in India is being ruined by the Prime Minister,” Mr Gandhi said.

He said that the Congress will not allow the “chowkidar” (watchman) to do “chori” (theft) as he reiterated his charges of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had “deposited Rs 30,000 crore in Anil Ambani’s pocket”.

“He has stolen money from the Indian Air Force and the youth, and the entire country understands this. The Prime Minister can run but he cannot hide from the truth,” Mr Gandhi told reporters after stepping out of police station.

Carrying placards against the Prime Minister, the protesters walked the distance with scores of police personnel maintaining vigil and camera crews jostling with each other to capture the moment. One protester carried a placard depicting the “CBI in a cage”.

Mr Gandhi got on to a truck in front of the police barricades put up ahead of the CBI headquarters in the CGO complex to prevent the marchers from reaching the building. About 130 protesters, including Mr. Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupinder Hooda, were detained, sources said.

Earlier, leaders from the Trinamul Congress, Left parties and other parties joined the Congress march from Dyal Singh College in central Delhi’s Lodhi Road area to the CBI headquarters, 4.2 km away. Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI’s D. Raja and TMC’s Nadimul Haque represented their parties, said a party leader.

In simultaneous protests, the Congress held demonstrations outside CBI offices across the country.

AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot had asked all Congress general secretaries, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders to hold demonstrations against the BJP government.

“An illegal, unconstitutional and illegitimate removal of the CBI director by the Modi-Shah duo has shamed India and its premier investigative agency. The Prime Minister is experiencing ‘Rafale-o-Phobia’ and this terror of the Rafale scam has led to the demolition of the CBI,” it said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, alok verma

MOST POPULAR

1

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

2

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

3

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

4

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

5

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham