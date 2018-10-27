The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Noida: Two traffic cops suspended after cab driver film them demanding 'bribe'

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2018, 12:41 pm IST

The cops had demanded money from the driver of the cab, which was not registered in Uttar Pradesh, for entry in Noida in name of 'UP taxi'.

Two traffic policemen in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar were suspended on Friday for allegedly illegally recovering money from a cab driver, an order said. (Representational image)
 Two traffic policemen in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar were suspended on Friday for allegedly illegally recovering money from a cab driver, an order said. (Representational image)

Noida: Two traffic policemen in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar were suspended on Friday for allegedly illegally recovering money from a cab driver, an order said.

The action came a day after a video surfaced on social media in which the two traffic officials were purportedly seen demanding money from the cab driver.

"Taking cognisance of the video, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma has ordered the suspension of head constables Ramveer and Dharamveer," a police spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The constables had allegedly demanded some money from the driver of the cab, which was not registered in Uttar Pradesh, for entry in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida in the name of "UP taxi".

The incident had taken place near the Botanical Garden Metro station, when the driver started filming the episode in which he is purportedly accusing the traffic policemen of illegally demanding money despite having all requisite papers of the vehicle.

Tags: police official demands money, bribery, noida police, traffic policemen, cops suspended
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

MOST POPULAR

1

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

2

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

3

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

4

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

5

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham