Friday, Oct 27, 2017

Robert Vadra accuses BJP of ‘stalking’ him on Twitter

Published : Oct 27, 2017
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra today accused some BJP leaders of “stalking” him and his family on social media and using his posts as “crutches” for running their election campaigns. Mr Vadra also tagged an alleged post of Union minister Giriraj Singh which had a picture of him and his wife Priyanka Gandhi. The photo was however not visible on the verified Twitter account of the minister. The picture was captioned “giving jobs to the Chinese”. This was in reference to the comment made by the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar that jobs are going to China and not coming to India.

In the post Mr Vadra said, “Senior BJP leaders seem to be obsessed with me and my family; they are stalking me on social media and doing a cut/paste of my pictures to tweet. They seem to use me and my posts as crutches, for their comparisons and election campaigns.” (sic)  

In the past also the BJP has accused MrVadra of unlawful land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan. After coming to power in Haryana, the BJP had constituted the Justice Dhingra commission to look into the land deals. The report has been submitted to the government but has not been made public as it was challenged in a court of law.

Apprehending that in the upcoming elections to the Assemblies of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, his name could be used to discredit the Congress. So he further added, “The people of India have understood the rights and wrongs and the trivial ways of this government and it will be evident in the next few months.”

