Political plunge: Kamal Hassan hints at birthday surprise

Big announcement likely November 7.

Chennai: “Be prepared. Will tell everything on November 7 (birthday)”, Tamil film icon Kamal Hassan declared on Thursday hinting at a big announcement on his political plunge and how he plans to shape his future in politics when he turns 63.

Kamal, who has made known his intention to join politics to “change the existing system”, also announced that he will establish a communication channel among his fans, people and him on his birthday on November 7. Sources said Kamal’s team is mulling launching a mobile application that would serve as a platform for interaction and planning strategies in the future.

“I understand that there is an army of youngsters waiting out there. The youth force should be coordinated and I am of the belief that I am duty bound to unite them. So, on November 7, I will announce a method by which I can communicate with them”, Kamal wrote in his weekly column in a Tamil weekly.

The film star has been quite active on social media platforms for the past one year and registering his opinion on most issues that concern the people of Tamil Nadu. The actor’s activism in appealing to the people to send in proof of corruption to departments concerned saw him at the receiving end of the wrath of the ruling AIADMK, which went all out to target him and take potshots at his political ambitions.

As speculation mounted on Kamal launching his political party on his birthday, he took to Twitter to “clarify” saying he will announce his political entry before the public and not on November 7 due to “media pressure.”