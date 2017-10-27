Nigerians protest outside Noida school against sexual assault on minor

The victim, a Nigerian national, was allegedly being sexually assaulted by a bookseller on the school premises for past three to four years.

Noida: A group of Nigerian nationals on Friday held a demonstration outside a school to protest alleged sexual assault of a minor student.

The victim – a Nigerian national – was allegedly being sexually assaulted by a bookseller on the school premises for past three to four years.

Holding placards, protesters held a silent protest and demanded justice for the family.

"It's very bad. It's absurd. Something must be done. We want justice in this case. We want to see the principal and that why we are here," a protester said.

"We want to see her (the principal) and we will not leave this place before that. Because justice needs to be done," said another protester.

The accused book seller was arrested by the police on October 25.