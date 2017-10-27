Chhattisgarh Police arrests journo Vinod Verma for extortion

After arrest Verma was taken to Ghaziabad police station, where he was quizzed for several hours.

Vinod Verma, who is also a member of the Editors Guild of India, has worked as Digital Editor at Amar Ujala and was also associated with the BBC. (Photo: Twitter/@patrakarvinod)

Ghaziabad: Chhattisgarh Police on Friday arrested senior journalist Vinod Verma, from his residence in Ghaziabad near Delhi on charges of extortion and blackmailing.

After arrest Verma was taken to Ghaziabad Police Station, where he was quizzed for several hours.

According to reports Verma was arrested for allegedly blackmailing Chhattisgarh PWD minister Rajesh Kumar.

It has been alleged that Verma had several sex tapes of Kumar, with which he was trying to extort money from the BJP minister.

Police have allegedly seized over 500 CDs (compact disc) from his residence.

Verma, who is also a member of the Editors Guild of India, has worked as Digital Editor at Amar Ujala and was also associated with the BBC.