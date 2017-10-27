The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

India, All India

Biker Sana Iqbal's death: Mother suspects foul play, confident about probe

ANI
Published : Oct 27, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

The victim's mother said, 'I have mentioned the injury marks Iqbal bore on her body and asked police to consider it in the postmortem.'

Sana Iqbal's mother accused her estranged husband Abdul Raheem and his parents of her death. (Photo: ANI)
 Sana Iqbal's mother accused her estranged husband Abdul Raheem and his parents of her death. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Cross country woman bike-rider Sana Iqbal's mother Shaheen Khan on Friday exuded confidence in police and said they are probing the matter seriously.

Khan said, "I have mentioned about the injury marks Iqbal bore on her body and asked police to consider it in the postmortem."

"All marks constitute suspicion regarding her death as such injuries are unlikely in a car accident," she added.

On police probing the case, Khan said, "Police is investigating the matter seriously."

Iqbal (29) died in a car accident on October 25 in Hyderabad.

She suffered severe head injuries and later died while undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital.

Khan accused Iqbal's estranged husband Abdul Raheem and his parents of her death.

Talking about the incident, Khan had earlier said, "At midnight at about 2 am, Raheem forcibly took Iqbal with him. She wanted to take her son along but her husband refused and asked her to come alone. After she left with him, he finished everything within half an hour."

In November 2015, Iqbal embarked on a solo bike ride from Goa through the length and breadth of the country on a Royal Enfield and covered 38,000 km.

A placard on her bike's rear read: "Solo ride across India by a woman on bullet to raise awareness against suicide and depression. Suicide is not the solution."

She was pursuing Masters in Psychology and was also counselling people with depression.

Iqbal also delivered talks on depression at various colleges.

Tags: postmortem, sana iqbal, sana iqbal's mother, woman bike-rider death
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Thor Ragnarok movie review: An unofficial reboot that works spectacularly

2

Fossil footprints reveal existence of big early dinosaur predator

3

Selfless woman becomes surrogate for gay couple for free

4

3 women sue Uber over unequal pay, claim the company practices sexual, racial discrimination

5

German zoo hopes to cure panda's bad walking habit with sex

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham