Unidentified men open fire, lob grenade on BJP MLA Sangeet Som's residence in Meerut

Meerut: Unidentified miscreants opened fire and hurled a hand grenade on the Meerut residence of BJP MLA Sangeet Som, who is an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the attack that took place at around 1 am on the Sardhana MLA's residence in the Lalkurti area here, they said, adding that the hand grenade, however, did not go off.

The miscreants arrived in a four-wheeler and opened indiscriminate firing on the residence minutes after the legislator had returned home, officials said.

The identity of the accused and the reason behind the attack were unknown, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar said, adding that an investigation was launched in this connection.

"The residence of MLA Sangeet Som was attacked by unidentified miscreants. They came in a car and opened fire on the house. They hurled a grenade before fleeing, which has been found. The unpinned grenade has been found and it appears to be old. A team of experts is conducting an investigation," he said.

The SSP said preliminary investigation did not suggest that it was an act of terror. Soon after the attack, SSP Kumar, SSP Satpal, Superintendent of Police (City) Ranvijya Singh, Intelligence Bureau officials, bomb disposal squad and other top officials of the administration and the police reached the spot.

Som, who has a Z-category security cover, said he had no idea who was behind the attack. "Neither did I receive any threat nor had any dispute with anyone in the recent times," he said. The legislator is accused of inciting violence and riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013.