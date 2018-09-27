The Asian Age | News

Teacher suspended after students were made to sleep on roadside in Bihar

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 1:29 pm IST

They were made to sleep on the pavement beside a busy road near the zoo, close to Raj Bhavan and CM's residence, after their bus broke down.

As per the reports, the students were brought here on Tuesday as part of Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan scheme under which tours of historical monuments across the state are organized by schools. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
Patna: A government school teacher posted in East Champaran district of Bihar was on Wednesday placed under suspension for making a group of students sleep on the roadside while they were on a tour of the state capital.

Anand Kumar Singh, principal of a secondary school in East Champarans Kotwa block, was suspended by an order of the District Education Officer which took note of media reports of students having been made to sleep on the roadside earlier this week.

As per the reports, the students were brought here on Tuesday as part of Mukhyamantri Bihar Darshan scheme under which tours of historical monuments across the state are organized by schools.

They were made to sleep on the pavement beside a busy road near the zoo, a stones throw from the Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, besides bungalows of a number of VIPs as the bus hired for the trip had developed a snag and return journey during the night had to be postponed.

In the suspension order, the reported incident has been deplored and the teacher was held guilty of dereliction of duty and tarnishing the image of the department and the government.

