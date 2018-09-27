The Asian Age | News



Shivpal’s morcha to move ahead without Mulayam

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 1:59 am IST

Shivpal Yadav, till now, had been insisting that his Morcha had the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)
 Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: After Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shared the dais with his son Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi two days ago, his younger brother and head of the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, Shivpal Singh Yadav has received the message loud and clear. Shivpal Yadav will now take his Morcha forward without Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The hoardings and banners put up by the Samajwadi Secular Morcha in Etawah for a function to be held on Gandhi Jayanti, do not have Mulayam Singh Yadav’s photograph. This makes it clear that SSM will now move ahead without Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shivpal Yadav, till now, had been insisting that his Morcha had the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav. In fact, Shivpal Yadav had even offered the Mainpuri seat to Mulayam Singh Yadav. All hoardings, posters and even the flag of the SSM had the photograph of the SP patriarch.

The Samajwadi Secular Morcha banners now have photographs of Shivpal Yadav, former minister Ram Sewak Yadav and former MLA Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

“Shivpal Yadav has always shown his utmost respect to his elder brother but if Mulayam Singh Yadav still chooses to stay on his son’s side, we have no choice but to move on,” said a Morcha spokesman.

Shivpal Yadav, meanwhile, is working overtime, touring districts and meeting old SP leaders who have been sidelined by Akhilesh Yadav. Senior SP leader Bhagwati Singh and C.P. Rai have crossed over to the Morcha and more such leaders are expected to join Shivpal Yadav next week.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, shivpal singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

