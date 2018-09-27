New digital policy to attract $100 billion funds

It will also provide 1 gbps connectivity to all gram panchayats and improve connectivity in all unconnected areas.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, that aims to attract $100 billion in investments and create 40 lakh jobs by 2022. It will also provide 1 gbps connectivity to all gram panchayats and improve connectivity in all unconnected areas.

Communication systems have been evolving at a rapid pace globally, especially in areas like 5G, Internet of Things and Machine to Machine Communication, minister of state for communications Manoj Sinha said at a press conference. He added it was felt a “consumer-centric and application-driven policy” be introduced.

Some of the NDCP objectives include giving broadband access to all, creating 40 lakh new jobs, and increasing India’s ranking in the global ICT Index to the 50th spot.

“We also expect GDP contribution of the telecom sector, which has been around six per cent, to grow to eight per cent, and expect $100 billion investments to come in,” he went on to added.