The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018 | Last Update : 08:19 AM IST

India, All India

New digital policy to attract $100 billion funds

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 6:36 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 6:36 am IST

It will also provide 1 gbps connectivity to all gram panchayats and improve connectivity in all unconnected areas.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha
 Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, that aims to attract $100 billion in investments and create 40 lakh jobs by 2022. It will also provide 1 gbps connectivity to all gram panchayats and improve connectivity in all unconnected areas.

Communication systems have been evolving at a rapid pace globally, especially in areas like 5G, Internet of Things and Machine to Machine Communication, minister of state for communications Manoj Sinha said at a press conference. He added it was felt a “consumer-centric and application-driven policy” be introduced.

Some of the NDCP objectives include giving broadband access to all, creating 40 lakh new jobs, and increasing India’s ranking in the global ICT Index to the 50th spot.

“We also expect GDP contribution of the telecom sector, which has been around six per cent, to grow to eight per cent, and expect $100 billion investments to come in,” he went on to added.

Tags: national digital communications policy, manoj sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

2

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

3

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

4

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

5

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham