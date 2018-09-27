The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018

India, All India

J&K: Encounters underway in Anantnag, Budgam

PTI/ANI
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 8:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 8:09 am IST

Authorities have suspended Internet services in Srinagar and adjoining areas without providing any reason.

There were no reports of casualties so far. (Representational | PTI)
Srinagar: Two encounters broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday morning in Anantnag and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund of Anantnag district after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, the official said. The search operation turned into an encounter with militants when the insurgents opened fire on the security forces, he said. 

In another operation in Panzan area of Budgam district, security forces were locked in a gunbattle with militants hiding in a village, the official said, adding that there were no reports of casualties so far. 

Three terrorists believed to be trapped in a building at the encounter site in Budgam's Chadoora, reported news agency ANI.

Authorities have suspended Internet services in Srinagar and adjoining areas without providing any reason. 

