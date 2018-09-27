The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018 | Last Update : 08:18 AM IST

India, All India

BJP rakes up my name every time they are cornered, says Robert Vadra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 4:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 6:54 am IST

Robert Vadra described the situation as a “wholesale farce”.

Robert Vadra
 Robert Vadra

New Delhi: Robert Vadra the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday broke his silence on the charges of corruption leveled against him by the BJP and said the ruling party had been indulging in a “baseless political witch-hunt” against him for the last four years.

The BJP had on Monday alleged that the UPA government had scrapped the Rafale deal because the French firm declined to choose the firm of Mr Vadra’s arms-dealer friend Sanjay Bhandari as its offset partner. The BJP spokesperson alleged that Mr Vadra and Mr Bhandari were close friends and had shared business interests and claimed the UPA government had wanted the two as middlemen in the Rafale deal with Dassault Aviation.

In a Facebook post Mr Vadra said that the ruling party rakes up his name every time it is cornered and this time it stands exposed on the Rafale issue. He described the situation as a “wholesale farce”. He further added  “Having all the agencies under their beck and call. No one knows better than the present government and the BJP that they have indulged in a baseless political witch hunt against me for the last 4 years. Instead they should man up with their 56 inch chests and tell the nation the truth about the Rafale deal, rather than hiding behind a bunch of lies that the people are fed up of hearing them repeat.”

After the former French President Francois Holla-nde claimed that the Indian government chose the Indian partner for the Rafale deal a political slugfest has broken out between the BJP and the Congress. Intensifying the attack on the PM Modi, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded that Mr. Modi should clarify his position on the matter. The party has also demanded a JPC to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal 

Tags: sonia gandhi, robert vadra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

