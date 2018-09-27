The Asian Age | News

Asked to file rape case against male friend: Woman assaulted by UP cop recalls horror

The DGP UP called the incident an 'act of gross imprudence' and said 'irresponsible, insensitive behaviour by cops would not be tolerated'.

'Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of investigation,' the Meerut Superintendent of Police said. (Photo: Screengrab)
Meerut: A departmental inquiry has been initiated after a video of police officials in Uttar Pradesh abusing and assaulting a Hindu woman, allegedly for her 'relationship' with a Muslim man went viral.

"Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of investigation," the Meerut Superintendent of Police said.

The 29-second video showed male police officers asking why she was in a relationship with Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. A female constable was also seen in the video, slapping the woman repeatedly and removing the scarf used by the woman to cover her face.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, the woman who was assaulted said that the duo had been sitting and studying when members of Bajrang Dal came, locked her in a room and beat the man up. She added that she was asked for an ID and that they were taunted about their different religions.

"How will you get married? He's Muslim,you're Hindu", they were told.

When the police reached, the two were rescued and put in separate vehicles for transfer to the police station.

"They (the police) misbehaved with me. In the police station, a woman asked me to file a rape complaint against him. My family and I refused," she added.

Following the incident, the Meerut SP had said that the officials involved in the incident, Head Constable Salek Chand, Constable Neetu Singh, lady Constable Priyanka had been suspended. A report regarding Home Guard Sainserpal was also sent to District Commandant Home Guard. 

"Such behaviour shall never be tolerated," he had said.

OP Singh, the Director General of Police in UP also tweeted on the incident on Thursday, calling it an "act of gross imprudence".

"The Meerut incident is an act of gross imprudence by few errant cops. Irresponsible and insensitive behaviour by UP cops would not be tolerated. A job of a policeman is to maintain highest standards of probity which must be upheld at all times. Corrective action is being taken," he wrote.

Tags: uttar pradesh police, police harass woman
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

