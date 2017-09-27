The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

India, All India

Together we’ll wipe out terror, says James Mattis

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 3:16 am IST

Mattis meets PM, Nirmala to strengthen defence, regional ties.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes US defence secretary Jim Mattis at South Block in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes US defence secretary Jim Mattis at South Block in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: US defence secretary James Mattis, on an official visit to give further fillip to Indo-US military ties, held talks with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, vowing to jointly stamp out militant sanctuaries and seeking India’s greater involvement in helping to stabilise Afghanistan.

A statement released by Mr Mattis after the meeting said, “There can be no tolerance of terrorist safe havens… As global leaders, India and the US resolve to work together to eradicate this scourge.”

Mr Mattis, the first Cabinet-ranking official of the Trump administration to visit India, also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed “enhanced cooperation, regionally and globally, in pursuing shared priorities for peace, stability and combating terrorism”.

A PMO statement issued later said that PM Modi recalled his “wide-ranging, candid, and fruitful discussions” with President Donald Trump during his visit to the US in June this year, while Mr Mattis briefed the PM on the progress in advancing the bilateral agenda and implementing the decisions taken during that visit.

Earlier in the day, Mr Mattis and Ms Sitharaman held talks in South Block on enhancing the defence relations between the two countries.

While the US defence secretary appreciated India’s role in promoting democracy, stability and security in conflict-ridden Afghanistan, Ms Sitharaman ruled out the possibility of sending Indian troops to Afghanistan, reported news agency PTI.

India will continue its development and medical assistance to Afghanistan but will not send troops, Ms Sitharaman said. “There shall not be any boots on the ground from India,” Ms Sitharaman said in response to questions at a joint press conference with Mr Mattis.

Terrorism and the ways to combat it were also discussed even as concern was expressed on the “growing menace of cross-border terrorism” on which a growing convergence in the approaches of both the countries was recorded.

A statement by Ms Sitharaman, without naming Pakistan, said: “We both recognise the importance of holding those who use terrorism as an instrument of state policy to account and to dismantle the infrastructure that supports terrorism”.

The two leaders also agreed to explore more joint military exercises even as the armies of the two countries are already engaged in Yudh Abhyas 2017 in Washington to hone tactical skills in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations.

Mr Mattis underscored the US’ willingness to share further cutting-edge platforms which would enhance India’s defence preparedness “to meet current and emerging threats”, adding that the need to refocus and re-energise the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) as a mechanism to promote technology sharing as well as co­development and co-production efforts was also discussed.

Tags: james mattis, nirmala sitharaman, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham