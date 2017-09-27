Together we’ll wipe out terror, says James Mattis

Mattis meets PM, Nirmala to strengthen defence, regional ties.

New Delhi: US defence secretary James Mattis, on an official visit to give further fillip to Indo-US military ties, held talks with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, vowing to jointly stamp out militant sanctuaries and seeking India’s greater involvement in helping to stabilise Afghanistan.

A statement released by Mr Mattis after the meeting said, “There can be no tolerance of terrorist safe havens… As global leaders, India and the US resolve to work together to eradicate this scourge.”

Mr Mattis, the first Cabinet-ranking official of the Trump administration to visit India, also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed “enhanced cooperation, regionally and globally, in pursuing shared priorities for peace, stability and combating terrorism”.

A PMO statement issued later said that PM Modi recalled his “wide-ranging, candid, and fruitful discussions” with President Donald Trump during his visit to the US in June this year, while Mr Mattis briefed the PM on the progress in advancing the bilateral agenda and implementing the decisions taken during that visit.

Earlier in the day, Mr Mattis and Ms Sitharaman held talks in South Block on enhancing the defence relations between the two countries.

While the US defence secretary appreciated India’s role in promoting democracy, stability and security in conflict-ridden Afghanistan, Ms Sitharaman ruled out the possibility of sending Indian troops to Afghanistan, reported news agency PTI.

India will continue its development and medical assistance to Afghanistan but will not send troops, Ms Sitharaman said. “There shall not be any boots on the ground from India,” Ms Sitharaman said in response to questions at a joint press conference with Mr Mattis.

Terrorism and the ways to combat it were also discussed even as concern was expressed on the “growing menace of cross-border terrorism” on which a growing convergence in the approaches of both the countries was recorded.

A statement by Ms Sitharaman, without naming Pakistan, said: “We both recognise the importance of holding those who use terrorism as an instrument of state policy to account and to dismantle the infrastructure that supports terrorism”.

The two leaders also agreed to explore more joint military exercises even as the armies of the two countries are already engaged in Yudh Abhyas 2017 in Washington to hone tactical skills in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations.

Mr Mattis underscored the US’ willingness to share further cutting-edge platforms which would enhance India’s defence preparedness “to meet current and emerging threats”, adding that the need to refocus and re-energise the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) as a mechanism to promote technology sharing as well as co­development and co-production efforts was also discussed.