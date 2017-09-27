Sushma grants medical visa to 7-yr-old Pak girl for open-heart surgery

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST
The Pakistani woman had tweeted to the EAM seeking help for the early process of her daughter's visa for which she had applied in August.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday granted medical visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open-heart surgery in India.
Replying to the mother of the 7-year-old girl on Twitter, Swaraj said, "Yes we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her recovery (sic)".
Yes, we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her early recovery. https://t.co/bFmUXriQCC— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 27, 2017
respected @SushmaSwaraj mam my daughter need open heart surgery i aplied in aug stil the visa is in process pls help us i m very thankful u— nida shoaib (@nidashoaib1) September 25, 2017