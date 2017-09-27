The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma grants medical visa to 7-yr-old Pak girl for open-heart surgery

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 10:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 10:54 am IST

The Pakistani woman had tweeted to the EAM seeking help for the early process of her daughter's visa for which she had applied in August.

The Pakistani woman had tweeted to External Affairs Minister seeking help for the early process of her daughter's visa for which she had applied in August. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Pakistani woman had tweeted to External Affairs Minister seeking help for the early process of her daughter's visa for which she had applied in August. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday granted medical visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open-heart surgery in India.

Replying to the mother of the 7-year-old girl on Twitter, Swaraj said, "Yes we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her recovery (sic)".

The Pakistani woman had tweeted to External Affairs Minister seeking help for the early process of her daughter's visa for which she had applied in August.

