PM Modi exhorts IAS officers to work with team spirit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exhorted young IAS officers of 2015 batch to focus on issues like GST implementation and work towards encouraging digital transactions.

Addressing the officers, who completed their three-month long deputation with central ministries and will now report to their respective cadres, Mr Modi asked them to work with team spirit and strive towards creating the India of the dreams of freedom fighters by 2022.

According to official sources, eight selected presentations prepared by the officers were shown to the Prime Minister. These presentations were on subjects like rapid response for accident victims, tracking individual carbon footprints, financial inclusion, improving rural incomes, data driven rural prosperity, heritage tourism, railway safety, and central armed police forces.

Mr Modi told them that the key aim of officers today is the welfare of the nation and its citizens, official sources added.

He urged all officers to speed up the adoption of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in their respective departments, saying it would eliminate middlemen and result in savings for the government.

Giving examples of open defecation-free (ODF) targets and rural electrification, the Prime Minister asked the officers to work towards 100 per cent achievement of the goals, sources informed further.

Mr Modi said it was indeed significant that the junior-most and senior-most officers are spending such a lot of time communicating with each other.

He said the young officers must imbibe all the positives from these interactions, a PMO statement said.

The officers who have risen from humble backgrounds, should meet young students, and motivate them. "Communication leads to compassion,"

the Prime Minister told the officers.