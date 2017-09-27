The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

India, All India

PM does not listen; GST, note ban hit economy: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 9:35 am IST

Rahul said Modi's decision of scrapping high-denomination currency notes shocked even the 'world's best economists'.

Interacting with small and medium entrepreneurs, teachers and doctors at Hemu Gandhavi Auditorium in Rajkot, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said the GST has hit the small and medium industry badly. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Interacting with small and medium entrepreneurs, teachers and doctors at Hemu Gandhavi Auditorium in Rajkot, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said the GST has hit the small and medium industry badly. (Photo: File | PTI)

Rajkot: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday for taking decisions like note ban and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out "without listening to anybody" which "affected the backbone" of the country's economy.

"This is the big difference between the Congress's ideology and the BJP's ideology. The Congress listens to everyone and then implements a big decision. This government did not listen to anybody and implemented the GST and demonetisation, which affected the backbone of country's economy," Gandhi said.

He was interacting with small and medium entrepreneurs, teachers and doctors at Hemu Gandhavi Auditorium.

"We may not have good speakers, but we have the quality of listening to people... learning about their problems, we pay attention to everyone's suggestion and then decide to implement such big decisions. This government didn't do that and implemented the GST and demonetisation," the Congress leader said.

Modi's decision of scrapping high-denomination currency notes shocked even the "world's best economists" including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said.

"When I informed him about the Modi government's decision, he could not react immediately... he was shocked," Gandhi said.

He assured the trader community that he would pressure the government to simplify the GST.

"He (Modi) does not listen to anyone, but we will try to make him do so by organising agitations. We will draw the prime minister's attention and try to convince him to simplify the GST norms," Gandhi said.

The GST has hit the small and medium industry badly, he said.

"Employment can be generated only by promoting small and medium industry, big industry cannot generate employment on a scale that the nation needs," Gandhi said.

Half the problems created by the GST and demonetisation can be solved if the prime minister starts listening, he said.

"The government has implemented the GST without any preparation. The bill was drafted when the Congress was in power but the BJP government got it passed after introducing changes," Gandhi said. 

Tags: rahul gandhi, gst, narendra modi, demonetisation
Location: India, Gujarat, Rajkot

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham