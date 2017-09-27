The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

India, All India

MoP for judges’ hiring delayed

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 2:57 am IST

In the subordinate judiciary, over 5,000 posts are vacant as against the sanctioned strength of 21,324.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the judiciary at loggerheads, the memorandum of procedure for appointment of judges is yet to be finalised.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, heading the apex court collegiums of judges, is expected to finalise the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) to expedite the process filling up of vacancies in the high courts.

Though the Supreme Court had quashed the National Appointments Commission Law in October 2015 and asked the Centre to draft the memorandum of procedure in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the new MoP is yet to be put in place even after nearly two years.

In the absence of MoP, there is inordinate delay in filling the vacancies in the High courts as well as in the apex court. With 407 vacancies in 24 high courts and six vacancies in the Supreme Court, judiciary is facing an acute shortage of judges.

The number two judge in the apex court Justice J. Chelameswar had difference of opinion with the former CJIs — T.S. Thakur and J.S. Khehar — on certain issues and he did not participate in the collegium meetings for making recommendations for judges’ appointments. It is now upto Justice Misra to sort the differences out and get the MoP finalised at the earliest.

The MoP could not be finalised during the tenure of CJI T.S. Thakur and J.S. Khehar as differences still persist between the collegium headed by the CJI and the Union law ministry. According to sources, over 350 names of candidates for appointment of judges to various high courts are pending with the Centre for the last one year, with no immediate solution in sight to remove the crisis.  

Currently, there are 24 high courts in the country with a total sanctioned strength of 1,079, but has a working strength of only 672 judges thus leaving a shortfall of 407.

In the subordinate judiciary, over 5,000 posts are vacant as against the sanctioned strength of 21,324.

While sources in the judiciary blame the Centre for the delay, government sources maintained that the collegium itself had not been sticking to the methodology prescribed under the memorandum of procedure (MoP). However, sources refuted the delay on the part of judiciary and said from October 2015, after the collegium system was restored, the NDA government had so far cleared the appointments of only just 51 high court judges despite receiving 400 odd nominations from the collegium.

Sources said though the centre and the collegium had agreed on most of the issues, there is one contentious issue relating to veto power being sought by the government to reject name of a candidate if his/her credential is found to be against national interests. The collegium has agreed to for this clause but asked the government to give reasons in writing and final say on selection or rejection will continue to vest with collegium and not with the government. As the Centre is not willing to budge from its stated position, the logjam continues.

Tags: narendra modi, dipak misra, supreme court

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham