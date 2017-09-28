The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST

India, All India

Farooq Ahmad Dar was a mastermind, leader of stone-pelters: JK Deputy CM

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 9:15 pm IST

His comments contradict the J&K Police which had said that Dar, who had gone to cast his vote, was a victim of 'wrongful confinement'.

J&K Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 J&K Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Wednesday alleged that Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used by the Army as a human shield, was a "mastermind and a leader of stone pelters".

Singh's comments contradict the Jammu and Kashmir Police which had said in a report that Dar, who had gone to cast his vote, was a victim of "wrongful confinement".

"I don't know about the report. But he was a mastermind and leader of stone pelters. Though as a government we do not support the means (human shield), we support Major Gogoi for making his intentions clear and positive," Singh told reporters, claiming that everything was "fair in love and war".

"It is a proxy war," he added.

The deputy CM was in the national capital to take part in a lecture, 'Peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Challenges and Opportunities', in JNU.

The Army had said that Gogoi had decided to use Dar as a human shield by tying him on the bonnet of his jeep to deter stone pelters.

On the Rohingya issue, he claimed that they were foreigners who had "illegally" entered India and the state government was taking all steps to remove them under the direction of the Centre.

"They have illegally entered India and have a presence in Jammu and Samba districts. The state is working on shifting them as there was a potential of Pakistan using them as terrorists," he claimed.

During the lecture, he highlighted the importance of Sufism in Kashmir and how the region was developing as a peace constituency.

"Sufism is the soul of Kashmir and there are a whole lot of development activities which have gone unheard of," said Singh who criticised separatist leaders in Kashmir for complicating issues.

Efforts were being made to revive Sufism and Shaivism in Kashmir which, he said, was the way forward.

Tags: farooq ahmad dar, nirmal singh, human shield, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus unveils VivoBook S15 at Rs 59,990 and ZenBook UX430 at Rs 74,990

2

Snake expert lets his own black mamba bite him, films his death after marital breakdown

3

A new era is about to begin for Pakistan cricket, says coach Mickey Arthur

4

After Kangana's allegations, Aditya Pancholi-Zarina Wahab send legal notice to her

5

Here's how you make the perfect pancake, says science

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham