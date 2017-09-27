The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

India, All India

Enhanced cooperation between Indo-US, discussed during Mattis, Modi meet

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 12:09 pm IST

Mattis briefed the prime minister on the progress in advancing the bilateral agenda and implementing the decisions taken during that visit.

The US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi (Photo: PIB)
 The US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi/Washington: Enhanced cooperation between India and the US, regionally and globally, in pursuing shared priorities for peace, stability and combating terrorism were discussed when visiting Secretary of Defence James Mattis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Modi appreciated the close engagement between India and the US on regional and global issues of mutual concern, according to a PMO statement.

The prime minister recalled his "wide-ranging, candid, and fruitful discussions" with President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States in June this year, the statement said.

During that meeting between Modi and Trump, both sides had reaffirmed their resolve to further develop their strong strategic partnership.

Mattis briefed the prime minister on the progress in advancing the bilateral agenda and implementing the decisions taken during that visit, the statement said.

Earlier, Mattis held wide-ranging talks with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tags: narendra modi, us defence secy james mattis, pmo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After Kangana's allegations, Aditya Pancholi-Zarina Wahab send legal notice to her

2

Here's how you make the perfect pancake, says science

3

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

4

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

5

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham