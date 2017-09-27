The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017

India, All India

Army inflicts heavy casualties on Naga insurgents along Indo-Myanmar border

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 3:24 pm IST

Official security sources said that it was not a surgical strike and also reiterated that the troops did not cross the Int'l border.

A column of Indian Army while operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents, to which they reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A column of Indian Army while operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents, to which they reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday inflicted heavy casualties after it targeted the insurgent group, NSCN-Khaplang, in Nagaland along the India-Myanmar border, the Eastern Command said. It also dismissed reports of casualties to its troops.

The firefight between security forces and insurgents occurred at 4:45 hours in the morning, according to ANI.

A column of Indian Army while operating along the Indo-Myanmar border, was fired upon by unidentified insurgents, to which they reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents.

According to the Army, the insurgents broke contact and fled the spot.

Official security sources said that it was not a surgical strike and also reiterated that the troops did not cross the International border.

Tags: nscn-khaplang, indo-myanmar border, insurgents, eastern command
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

