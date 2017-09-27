The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

India, All India

After Rajnath Singh plea, GJM ends indefinite strike

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 2:25 am IST

The indefinite shutdown by for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered the 104th day on Tuesday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Darjeeling: The indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling Hills will be suspended from Wednesday morning, said the Gorkha Janmukti Morch (GJM) late on Tuesday in response to appeal by Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

The indefinite shutdown by for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered the 104th day on Tuesday. The strike had begun on June 15.

“Our party supremo Bimal Gurung has decided to suspend the indefinite shutdown in the hills from 6 am tomorrow morning for an indefinite period.

“The decision was taken after Union home minister Rajnath Singh’s appeal to withdraw the strike,” GJM vice-president Kalyan Dewan told a news agency.

The home minister had appealed to the GJM to withdraw the ongoing strike in Darjeeling for a separate Gorkhaland state.

Mr Singh has also directed home secretary Rajiv Gauba to convene a meeting of senior officials to examine all outstanding issues.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the home minister stressed that in democracy all issued could be resolved through a dialogue within the framework of legal provisions.

In a statement, the home minister said that in a democracy dialogue is the only way out to resolve any problem and solutions can be found through restraint and mutual dialogue within the legal ambit.

Although the strike was officially on in the Hills but for the last one week most of the shops and markets had reopened defying the diktats by GJM leadership.

Reacting to the GJM’s decision, state tourism minister and TMC leader Gautam Deb said the central government has provided a face saver to GJM supremo Bimal Gurung. More than 80 per cent of the shops and markets in the Hills have already opened up defying Mr Gurung, he said.

“My question is what took the central government so long and that too when the situation in the Hills has already normalised,” he said.

Tags: gorkha janmukti morcha, rajnath singh, bimal gurung

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham