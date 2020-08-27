Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Aug 2020  Supreme Court declines permission for Muharram processions across the country
India, All India

Supreme Court declines permission for Muharram processions across the country

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2020, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2020, 3:20 pm IST

The apex court said how can it pass a general order for the whole country.

Shia Muslims following social distancing guidelines observe Muharram at Matam-Sara in Leh. (PTI)
 Shia Muslims following social distancing guidelines observe Muharram at Matam-Sara in Leh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday declined permission for carrying out Muharram procession across the country and asked Lucknow-based petitioner to move before the Allahabad High Court with his plea.

The apex court said how can it pass a general order for the whole country.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it would lead to chaos and targeting of a particular community.

You are asking for a general order and then if we allow this there will be chaos. Particular community will be targetted for spreading Covid. We don't want that. We as a court cannot risk the health of all the people, the bench, which heard the matter through video conferencing, said.

The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition with the liberty to approach the high court with limited prayer of holding procession in Lucknow.

The apex court was hearing a PIL was filed by Shia leader Syed Kalbe Jawad.

 

Tags: muharram processions, muharram, supreme court of india, coronavirus (covid-19)

