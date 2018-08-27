The Asian Age | News

Still waiting to be assigned some responsibility: Shivpal Yadav

'For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me,' Shivpal Yadav said.

'If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man,' he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: File)
Etawah: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party.

He was in Etawah to attend Rakshabandhan celebrations.

"For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters.

"If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man," he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

"But, almost one-and-half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored," Yadav said.

"I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together," the senior SP leader said.

"I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him. But those who do not respect him, should respect him," he said.

