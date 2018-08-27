The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 27, 2018 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, All India

SIT court gives life sentence to two in 2002 Godhra train burning case

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2018, 1:53 pm IST

The court acquitted three others, identified as Hussain Suleman Mohan, Kasam Bhamedi and Faruk Dhantiya.

In the 2002 Godhra train carnage case, 59 'karsevaks' were burnt alive in two coaches of the Sabarmati Express. (Photo: File | PTI)
 In the 2002 Godhra train carnage case, 59 'karsevaks' were burnt alive in two coaches of the Sabarmati Express. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ahmedabad: Two accused were awarded life imprisonment by a special SIT court in Ahmedabad on Monday in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case in which 59 'karsevaks' were burnt alive in two coaches of the Sabarmati Express. Three others were acquitted in the case.

Special judge H C Vora convicted Farooq Bhana and Imran Sheru and awarded them life sentence after the prosecution established their role as conspirators in the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express in 2002.

The court acquitted three others, identified as Hussain Suleman Mohan, Kasam Bhamedi and Faruk Dhantiya. These five men were apprehended in 2015-2016 and the trial was held at a special court set up at the Sabarmati Central Jail here.

Mohan was arrested from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, Bhamedi from Dahod railway station in Gujarat, Dhantiya and Bhana were nabbed from their houses at Godhra in Gujarat, while Bhatuk was caught at Malegaon in Maharashtra. Eight accused in the case are still absconding.

Earlier, the special SIT court had convicted 31 people in the case on March 1, 2011. The court had later awarded death sentence to 11 of them and life imprisonment to 20 others.

However, the Gujarat High Court had in October 2017 commuted the death sentence of 11 convicts to life imprisonment while upholding the punishment awarded by the special SIT court to 20 others.

Fifty-nine 'karsevaks' were killed in the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, triggering the worst communal riots in the history of Gujarat in which over 1,000 people, mostly belonging to the minority community, were killed.

Tags: 2002 godhra train burning case, sit court, life imprisonment
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham