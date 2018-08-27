The Asian Age | News

Samajwadi Party's cycle yatra from UP's Ghazipur to Delhi starts today

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2018, 11:46 am IST

The 'samaajik nyay evam prajatantra bachao-desh bachao' yatra will pass through various parts of UP before concluding in Delhi on Sep 23.

Cycle yatra by SP will highlight policies and projects undertaken by the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: Akhilesh Yadav | Twitter)
 Cycle yatra by SP will highlight policies and projects undertaken by the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: Akhilesh Yadav | Twitter)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will start a cycle yatra from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh today to highlight its policies and projects undertaken by the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Akhilesh Yadav, a party spokesperson said.

The 'samaajik nyay evam prajatantra bachao-desh bachao' yatra will pass through various parts of the state before concluding at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 23, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.

He said young workers of the party will take part in the cycle yatra.

"The SP workers will interact with people at different places and inform them about the policies of the party, programmes and various projects and schemes undertaken by the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav. The cycle yatra will be taken out everyday with a discussion on social justice," Chaudhary said.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, cycle yatra, jantar mantar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

