RSS may invite Rahul Gandhi for event next month in Delhi: reports

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is likely to extend an invitation to their critic Congress President Rahul Gandhi for an event next month, media reports stated.

The RSS event titled 'Future of Bharat' will be held in New Delhi and several other opposition leaders are expected to be present, reports stated.

In a three-day lecture series from September 17-19, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact and present the Sangh's perspective on various issues of national importance.

Meanwhile, RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for likening the RSS to Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood. He said the Congress chief cannot understand the saffron outfit as he does not know India.

Last week at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, Gandhi had said the RSS' idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world.

He had also alleged that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

"The entire world today is facing the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He is unaware... he does not understand the gravity of the situation that's why he is making such statements," Kumar said while responding to a question on Gandhi's remarks about the RSS.