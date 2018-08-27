The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, All India

RSS may invite Rahul Gandhi for event next month in Delhi: reports

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2018, 4:25 pm IST

Last week in London, Rahul Gandhi had said the RSS' idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world.

RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar on Monday said the Congress chief cannot understand the saffron outfit as he does not know India. (Photo: File | PTI)
 RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar on Monday said the Congress chief cannot understand the saffron outfit as he does not know India. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is likely to extend an invitation to their critic Congress President Rahul Gandhi for an event next month, media reports stated. 

The RSS event titled 'Future of Bharat' will be held in New Delhi and several other opposition leaders are expected to be present, reports stated. 

In a three-day lecture series from September 17-19, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact and present the Sangh's perspective on various issues of national importance.

Meanwhile, RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for likening the RSS to Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood. He said the Congress chief cannot understand the saffron outfit as he does not know India.

Last week at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, Gandhi had said the RSS' idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. 

Also Read: RSS' idea similar to Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood, says Rahul in UK

He had also alleged that the RSS was trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions. 

"The entire world today is facing the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He is unaware... he does not understand the gravity of the situation that's why he is making such statements," Kumar said while responding to a question on Gandhi's remarks about the RSS. 

Tags: rss chief mohan bhagwat, rahul gandhi in london, rss invite for rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham