The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

India, All India

Quota stir: RJD, TMC support Hardik Patel fast on second day

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 6:10 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2018, 6:10 am IST

Hardik Patel, who heads the Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS), has been demanding a loan waiver for farmers in the state.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Photo: PTI)
 Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who is on an indefinite hunger strike for the quota demand, received support on Sunday from parties like the TMC and the RJD.

Apart from quota for Patidars in government jobs and education, Hardik Patel, who heads the Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS), has been demanding a loan waiver for farmers in the state.

Former railway minister and TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, representatives of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Bihar leader Jitan Ram Manjhi called on Hardik Patel on Sunday at his residence near Ahmedabad, the venue of the fast, to extend their support. The opposition Congress in Gujarat had already supported Hardik Patel's demands while criticising the ruling BJP government. The PAAS leader began the fast at 3 pm yesterday in the presence of his supporters and several Congress MLAs at his residence near Greenwood Resort.

A large number of women lined up today at the venue to tie him a Rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Bharat Bhushan Mandal, an RJD representative, said his party stood with Hardik Patel in his fight. “Hardik is emerging as a national leader as the state government is trying to suppress his demand strongly,” Mandal said.    

Tags: hardik patel, quota stir, bjp government
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham