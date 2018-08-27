Quota stir: RJD, TMC support Hardik Patel fast on second day

Hardik Patel, who heads the Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS), has been demanding a loan waiver for farmers in the state.

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who is on an indefinite hunger strike for the quota demand, received support on Sunday from parties like the TMC and the RJD.

Apart from quota for Patidars in government jobs and education, Hardik Patel, who heads the Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS), has been demanding a loan waiver for farmers in the state.

Former railway minister and TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, representatives of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Bihar leader Jitan Ram Manjhi called on Hardik Patel on Sunday at his residence near Ahmedabad, the venue of the fast, to extend their support. The opposition Congress in Gujarat had already supported Hardik Patel's demands while criticising the ruling BJP government. The PAAS leader began the fast at 3 pm yesterday in the presence of his supporters and several Congress MLAs at his residence near Greenwood Resort.

A large number of women lined up today at the venue to tie him a Rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Bharat Bhushan Mandal, an RJD representative, said his party stood with Hardik Patel in his fight. “Hardik is emerging as a national leader as the state government is trying to suppress his demand strongly,” Mandal said.