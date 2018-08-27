The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:45 AM IST

India, All India

Don’t abuse poll process, tech giants warned

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2018, 12:43 am IST

Prasad said privacy could not inhibit innovation, nor could privacy become the shield for corrupt people or terrorists.

Union minister for law and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File)
 Union minister for law and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union minister for law and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking at an international conference in Argentina, warned that social media platforms will not be allowed to abuse the electoral process and that India would take all the steps required to deter and punish all those who seek to vitiate this process.

Mr Prasad also suggested that a part of revenue that is generated by digital platforms could be reinvested in the host markets to create more infrastructures and generate more job opportunities for people there.

Speaking at the plenary of the G-20 digital economy ministerial meeting in Salata, Argentina, Mr Prasad said that India had taken serious note of the reported misuse of data by social media platforms, an official statement released here said.

Mr Prasad said such platforms would never be allowed to abuse our election processes by extraneous means. He said the purity of the democratic process should never be compromised and India will take all the steps needed to deter and punish those who seek to vitiate this process.

The minister’s statement comes amid allegations that Cambridge Analytica, the UK-based analytics and marketing firm that had worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, had allegedly procured Facebook data harvested from millions of users to target American voters.

Mr Prasad articulated India’s concerns about data protection and individual privacy and informed the meeting that India had already put in place stringent measures backed by laws passed by Parliament. He said privacy could not inhibit innovation, nor could privacy become the shield for corrupt people or terrorists. “We need data to improve business but the data must be anonymous, objective, and taken with consent,” he added.

He that India believed in Internet access for all, adding that the Internet was one of the finest creations of the human mind, but it could not be the monopoly of a few. He also said that while cyberspace was truly global, it must be linked with local ideas, local culture and local views. He said the largest and the most dynamic markets for digital services were in Asia, Latin America and Africa, with India having one of the largest footprints of several popular social media and other digital platforms. It was only fair and just that the revenue and profits generated from these platforms be equitably reinvested in the largest markets to create more infrastructure and more job opportunities for people there, he added.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, social media, poll process
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham