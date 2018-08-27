The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, All India

AAP MLAs walk with 10 lakh letters to PM demanding full statehood for Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2018, 3:17 pm IST

The MLAs along with other party leaders assembled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and proceeded to submit the letters. 

According to updates on the Aam Aadmi Party Twitter page, however, the leaders were stopped en-route by Police. (Photo: Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)
 According to updates on the Aam Aadmi Party Twitter page, however, the leaders were stopped en-route by Police. (Photo: Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi: AAP legislators led by party leader Gopal Rai on Monday went to submit over 10 lakh letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand full statehood for the national capital.

According to updates on the Aam Aadmi Party Twitter page, however, the leaders were stopped en-route by Police. 

"AAP MLAs stopped by Delhi Police at Sansad Marg. They were approaching towards PM house with letters of Delhiites demanding full statehood to Delhi," read a tweet on the official handle. 

(Photo: Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)(Photo: Twitter | @AamAadmiParty)

 

The Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign in July seeking public support on the same. 

The MLAs along with other party leaders assembled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and proceeded to submit the letters. 

"The people of Delhi receive step-motherly treatment from the central government in their own home state. We had started a campaign for full statehood on July 1 and as part of it we started a signature campaign addressed to the prime minister. We have received over 10 lakh signatures," AAP convenor Gopal Rai said. 

A special three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held in June to discuss the demand for full statehood for the national capital. The AAP-majority assembly had even passed a resolution in this regard. 

Tags: aam aadmi party (aap), full statehood for delhi, signature campaign
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham