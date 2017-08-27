The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

India, All India

SC rejects plea challenging Justice Dipak Misra’s selection as CJI

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 6:36 am IST

May be, the entire exercise was done just to gain some limelight in the media with no seriousness to press the writ petition.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain two petitions challenging the appointment of Justice Dipak Misra as the next Chief Justice of India to succeed the incumbent CJI, Justice J.S. Khehar.

A bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday dismissed the petition filed by National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms, as none appeared when the case was called.  

The bench in its brief order said, “We fail to understand the reason for absence after mentioning the matter in the morning for urgent listing. May be, the entire exercise was done just to gain some limelight in the media with no seriousness to press the writ petition. We are, thus, left with no alternative but to dismiss this petition for non-prosecution.”

On August 24, a bench of CJI Khehar and Justice Chandrachud had slapped a cost of Rs 10 lakh each on two petitioners, controversial baba Swami Omji, one of the contestants in Big Boss 10, and a Delhi based engineer, for filing a frivolous PIL questioning Justice Misra’s elevation for the sake of publicity. 

Both of them appeared in person and submitted that under Article 124 of the Constitution, the CJI had to be appointed by the President and nowhere did it say it should be done on the recommendation of the incumbent CJI. 

Tags: supreme court, j.s. khehar, national lawyers campaign
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

2

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

3

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

4

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

5

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Debrecen Flower Festival is one of Hungary's major national holidays when they commemorate foundation of state and founder King St Stephen. (Photo: AP)

Flower carnival celebrates Hungary's Foundation Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham