The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

India, All India

PM announces Rs 500 crore relief for flood-hit Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 4:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 4:56 am IST

The Prime Minister made the aerial survey of four districts affected by the flood — Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state. (Photo: PTI).
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state. (Photo: PTI).

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Rs 500 crore relief package for Bihar, which is reeling under severe flood for the past several days.

The Prime Minister announced the relief package after he conducted an ariel survey of the flood- affected zones along with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. During the review meeting after the survey, he also assured to constitute a high-level committee to assess the damage caused by the floods.  

The Prime Minister made the aerial survey of four districts affected by the flood — Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria.

However, the relief package announced by the Prime Minister has not appeased the Opposition parties in Bihar. RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who has planned a ‘BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao’ rally to “expose BJP’s failure” on Sunday, questioned the PM’s aerial survey saying “the Centre ignored Bihar but after the damage has been done, Prime Minister is conducting an aerial survey.”

The RJD chief also dubbed the flood as a “man-made disaster” and blamed officials for ignoring the repair work of dams before the floods.

“Engineers ignored the repair work of the dams here. This is clearly not a natural disaster, engineers and officials are behind the flood,” he said.

According to a statement of the state disaster management department, flood waters in several parts of Bihar have started receding, which reduced the number of relief camps to 368 from 624. The death toll, however, has mounted to 418 and around 1.67 crore people in 19 districts have been badly affected.

According to a survey report, as many as 87 deaths have been reported from Araria district alone followed by Sitamarhi where 43 people lost their lives due to flood situation. At least 40 deaths were recorded in Katihar, 36 in West Champaran, 32 in  East Champaran, 28 people died in Madhubani, 26 in Darbhanga, 24 in Kishanganj, 22 in Madhepura, 20 in Gopalganj and 16 deaths in Supaul.

Tags: narendra modi, bihar flood, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

2

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

3

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

4

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

5

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham