The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, All India

Unaware of pregnancy, says Taekwondo player who lost foetus on flight

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 9:48 am IST

The Taekwondo player cannot travel to South Korea for the tournament as the police have taken her passport for questioning her.

The cabin crew was doing a routine check of the lavatories when they found the foetus wrapped in toilet paper. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The cabin crew was doing a routine check of the lavatories when they found the foetus wrapped in toilet paper. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the recovery of a foetus from a lavatory of an AirAsia plane after it landed here from Guwahati on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. 

When an alarm was raised by the cabin crew about the discovery, a 19-year-old taekwondo player had admitted that she had lost the foetus.

The woman was sent for medical examination, but she refused to undergo tests. The woman claimed she was not aware of her pregnancy and even her brother-in-law said her family was not aware she was pregnant. 

Also Read: Foetus found in AirAsia jet lavatory​

A postmortem was conducted on the foetus on Thursday to determine its gestational age. 

The case has not been registered against the player, the officer added. But she could not travel to South Korea for the tournament as the police have taken her passport for questioning her. 

Police have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC, which pertains to "concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body" and is punishable with a maximum term of two years and a fine, he added. 

The cabin crew was doing a routine check of the lavatories when they found the foetus wrapped in toilet paper. 

Tags: guwahati-new delhi flight, taekwondo player foetus found in airasia plane toilet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham