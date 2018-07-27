Unaware of pregnancy, says Taekwondo player who lost foetus on flight

The Taekwondo player cannot travel to South Korea for the tournament as the police have taken her passport for questioning her.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the recovery of a foetus from a lavatory of an AirAsia plane after it landed here from Guwahati on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

When an alarm was raised by the cabin crew about the discovery, a 19-year-old taekwondo player had admitted that she had lost the foetus.

The woman was sent for medical examination, but she refused to undergo tests. The woman claimed she was not aware of her pregnancy and even her brother-in-law said her family was not aware she was pregnant.

A postmortem was conducted on the foetus on Thursday to determine its gestational age.

The case has not been registered against the player, the officer added. But she could not travel to South Korea for the tournament as the police have taken her passport for questioning her.

Police have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC, which pertains to "concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body" and is punishable with a maximum term of two years and a fine, he added.

