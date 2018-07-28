The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 10:52 PM IST

India, All India

SC slams social media sites for promoting content leading to lynching, violence

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 9:07 pm IST

SC warns search engines of imposing Rs 5 lakh fine each per day till they develop mechanism to prevent uploading objectionable materials.

Supreme Court expresses concern for social media search engines like Facebook, WhatsApp and Yahoo for their irresponsible behaviour in promoting objectionable materials leading to lynching of people by violent mobs. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court expresses concern for social media search engines like Facebook, WhatsApp and Yahoo for their irresponsible behaviour in promoting objectionable materials leading to lynching of people by violent mobs. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed serious concern for social media search engines like Facebook, WhatsApp and Yahoo for their irresponsible behaviour in promoting objectionable materials leading to the lynching of people by violent mobs.

A Bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta hearing a PIL filed by NGO Prajwala, warned these search engines of imposing an exemplary fine of Rs 5 lakh each per day till they develop a foolproof mechanism to prevent uploading of such objectionable materials including child pornography, gangrape, etc on such social media websites.

However, taking note of the assurances from senior advocates Kapil Sibal, V Giri and others said that a mechanism would be found out, the bench granted 30 days time to the sites and search engines Yahoo, Facebook Ireland, Facebook India, Google India, Google Inc., Microsoft and WhatsApp, to put in place a proper mechanism.

Expressing his anguish Justice Lokur asked the counsel “What type of attitude you are all adopting? There is so much objectionable material on the social media sites. People are being lynched across the country. People are dying at various places, but you (social media sites) seem to be not bothered. You are saying that as long as it does not happen to me, it is ok, when it happens to me, then we will look into it.”

The bench made the observation after advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing for NGO Prajwala complained to the court that despite several assurances by the search engines and social media sites, child pornography continues to be available on the internet medium. She submitted except in desktops where there is a certain degree of restrictions on accessing child pornography, the objectionable materials including rape videos can easily be accessed on the laptops, smartphones and iPhones.

Justice Lokur asked the counsel, “How can you people be so irresponsible? So much material is still available on the social media sites. But you don’t want to do anything because you don’t want to own any responsibility. So let people die you will not do anything,”

Bhat told the court that none of the social media sites had so far bothered to come out with a suitable mechanism despite certain recommendations made by court-appointed committee comprising officials of MHA, I&B and IT Ministry.

Counsel for the websites drew the court’s attention to the fact that there were difficulties in strictly enforcing a total ban on such sites due to lack of adequate technical help.

However, the bench refused to buy the argument and said it can take its own time in evolving a suitable mechanism, but till then they have to pay Rs 5 lakh each per day as fine.

But the counsel sought time and gave an undertaking that they will comply with the court’s directive to ensure a foolproof mechanism to prevent uploading of objectionable material on the social media site. The court then granted them 30 days to comply with the directive and posted the matter for further hearing on August 27.

Tags: supreme court, lynching, mob violence, facebook, whatsapp, yahoo, google, microsoft
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham