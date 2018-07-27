The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 27, 2018

India, All India

Man climbs tower near Delhi's Metro Bhawan to demand special status for AP

Published : Jul 27, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
The man was seen holding a banner that read, 'AP need special status'.

The man has been sitting there for one-and-a-half hours, police said, adding that efforts were being made to bring him down. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The man has been sitting there for one-and-a-half hours, police said, adding that efforts were being made to bring him down. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A man climbed a tower near the Metro Bhawan in the national capital demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The man was seen holding a banner that read, "AP need special status (sic)".

The man has been sitting there for one-and-a-half hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, adding that efforts were being made to bring him down.

A fire tender has also been rushed to the spot.

A political battle over the special category status to Andhra Pradesh had led to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) walking out of the NDA.

Last week, the TDP moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha over the issue. However, the move was defeated.

Tags: andhra special status, metro bhawan, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

