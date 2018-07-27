The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 27, 2018

India, All India

Kerala student bullied for selling fish after college, minister slams trolls

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 9:14 am IST

The girl's story was widely shared on social media. But, a section of people expressed doubts on Hanan's story and termed it as fake.

Hanan, a BSc student at a private college in Thodupuzha, sells fish at Thammanam in Ernakulam after her college hours. (Photo: Facebook)
Kochi: Union minister KJ Alphons on Thursday came out in support of a 21-year-old college going fisherwoman from Kerala who became the victim of cyber bullying.

The story of Hanan, a BSc student at a private college in Thodupuzha, selling fish at Thammanam in Ernakulam after her college hours, was carried by leading Malayalam daily 'Mathrubhumi' two days ago. 

Her touching story was widely shared on social media by many, including film artists and politicians. But, a section of people on social media expressed doubts on Hanan's story and termed it as fake. 

The student had to face vicious trolling. However, Hanan's college principal and neighbours came out in support of her and said the story published in the regional daily was not fake. 

Reacting to the news, Alphons wrote on his Facebook page, “Kerala sharks stop attacking #Hanan. I'm ashamed. Here is a girl trying to put together a shattered life. You vultures!”. 

The tourism minister hailed the woman's attitude to do hard work and move forward in life. Kannanthanam also referred to the difficulties faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his teenage and said the latter fought against all odds to become the prime minister. 

A teary-eyed Hanan appealed her critics with folded hands to leave her alone. “I do not want any help. Kindly leave me alone and allow me to do any kind of menial jobs to earn my daily bread," she said. 

Kerala Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine said she would visit Hanan in Kochi. Any sort of attack on such a hardworking woman is condemnable, she said. 

Hearing Hanan's story, a filmmaker, Arun Gopy, offered her a role in his forthcoming movie starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal. The trolls also targeted the filmmaker for such an offer, but Gopy remained firm on the offer.

Tags: cyber bullying, online trolls, kj alphons
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

