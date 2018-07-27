The Asian Age | News

AIADMK leaders visit ailing DMK chief Karunanidhi's Chennai residence

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 8:52 am IST

Karunanidhi completes 50 years as party chief today and the DMK will celebrate by distributing sweets and welfare assistance.

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam along with other ministers met DMK’s MK Stalin to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s health at his residence in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Chennai: An AIADMK delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday called on ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at his residence here.

"There has been a slight decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi due to age-related ailments," a bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj earlier said.

Panneerselvam along with other ministers visited the DMK chief's residence. Panneerselvam's cabinet colleague D Jayakumar said it was political decency for the ruling party to visit Karunanidhi's residence, adding that a DMK delegation visited the Apollo hospitals here when former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment in 2016.

The AIADMK delegation, which included ministers S P Velumani and P Thangamani, held discussions with Karunanidhi's son and working president M K Stalin.

Senior DMK leaders, including Duraimurugan and T R Baalu, were also present during the meeting. 

In a letter to party workers, Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin said, "Let us celebrate the golden jubilee of our leader assuming office as party chief." 

"Our beloved" leader shouldered the responsibility of heading the party as its president on July 27, 1969 after the death of DMK founder-leader C N Annadurai, Stalin said. 

Hailing Karunanidhi for his 'tireless' work in steering the party for half a century, he listed the welfare initiatives launched by his father during his five terms as chief minister. 

Karunanidhi worked "without any respite" all his life, Stalin said, adding that "time has given some rest," a reference to his age-related health issues. 

The party was confident that "time and medical science," will fulfil the party workers' yearning to hear his 'magnetic' voice again, he said. 

DMK will celebrate the event by distributing sweets and distributing welfare assistance, a party leader here said.

The 94-year-old leader is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

Tags: dmk chief karunanidhi, mk stalin, aiadmk, o pannerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

