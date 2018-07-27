36 cows found dead at shelter in Delhi, doctors suspect ‘some disease’

The police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12:30 pm on Friday.

The cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said. (Representational Image | Pexels)

New Delhi: Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said.

The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to "some disease", they said.

Police said, "Team of veterinary doctor are conducting enquiry into cause of death. They'll also conduct postmortem of all the dead cows. Once their report is submitted, further legal action will be taken."

Delhi government has ordered an enquiry into the incident and sought a report within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a worker at the cowshed said, "Water motor hasn't been working for past two days. No one listens to us. We try to do our best but no doctor is available for the cows."