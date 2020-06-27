Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

  India   All India  27 Jun 2020  China's attempt to change status quo to have "ripples and repercussions": Indian Envoy
India, All India

China's attempt to change status quo to have "ripples and repercussions": Indian Envoy

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 27, 2020, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2020, 10:26 am IST

The Indian Army remains on alert at the LAC following reports that the Chinese Army is trying to engage it at multiple fronts.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri.
 Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri.

New Delhi/Beijing: As Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday briefed defence minister Rajnath Singh about the ground situation in the Ladakh sector, India's ambassador to China said that the only way to resolve the military standoff at the border is if the Chinese “realise their responsibility in de-escalation and disengagement”, move back to their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and stop building new structures along the border. 

Warning China that attempts to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force will not just damage the peace that existed in the border areas but can also have "ripples and repercussions" in the broader bilateral relationship, Vikram Misri, India’s ambassador to China, said in an interview to PTI in Beijing, "The resolution of this issue is quite straight forward from our perspective. The Chinese side needs to stop creating obstruction and hindrances in the normal patrolling patterns of the Indian troops.”

 

The Indian Army remains on alert at the LAC following reports that the Chinese Army is trying to put pressure on the Indian Army by engaging it at multiple fronts. In north Ladakh, the Chinese are trying to intrude into Depsang plains and Daulat Beg Oldie sector. The Indian Army has rushed its troops to prevent Chinese soldiers from crossing the LAC and target the Daulat Beg Oldie post which is close to Karakoram Pass and Aksai Chin. If the Chinese are able to intrude in the sector, in the long run it will be a threat to Indian Army posts in Siachen Glacier as well.  

The defence minister is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister to brief him about the situation at LAC and about his three-day trip to Russia, who has assured India about timely delivery of weapons and spares despite the coronavirus pandemic. 

